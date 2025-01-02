iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWF traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.35. The stock had a trading volume of 616,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $293.79 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.