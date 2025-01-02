iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $54,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,278,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,474,258. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.52 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

