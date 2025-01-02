Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 72,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 153,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

Jinxin Technology Holding Co is a company which operates through its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of digital textbook subscription services principally in the People’s Republic of China. Jinxin Technology Holding Co is based in Cayman Islands.

