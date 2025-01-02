Kelly Holtby Purchases 2,010 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

GEI opened at C$24.48 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.96.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.11.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

