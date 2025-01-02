Kelly Holtby Purchases 2,010 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50.
Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.4 %
GEI opened at C$24.48 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.96.
Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
