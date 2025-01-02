Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31). 95,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 194,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.30).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.25. The stock has a market cap of £92.80 million, a P/E ratio of -203.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

