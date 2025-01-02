Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 8.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.72. 3,159,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,379,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

