M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.09 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.13). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.13), with a volume of 19,656 shares traded.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,955.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.88.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

