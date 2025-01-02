Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells C$68,080.00 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$68,080.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.19. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of C$332.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

