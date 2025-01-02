Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.81), with a volume of 25367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.80).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £167.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,208.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.16.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

