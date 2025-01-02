Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Up 19.4% – Still a Buy?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). 126,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 335,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Mothercare Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £27.06 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Cook bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,537.54). Corporate insiders own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

