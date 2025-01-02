Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.74 and traded as low as $78.61. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 7,238 shares traded.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

About Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Crawford Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 11.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 120,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 21.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

