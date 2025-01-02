Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.74 and traded as low as $78.61. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 7,238 shares traded.
Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.22.
Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nathan’s Famous
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.