Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 2,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

