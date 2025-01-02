Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 62763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Articles
