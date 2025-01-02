Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.92 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.62). 16,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 501,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.20 ($0.62).
Novacyt Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The firm has a market cap of £34.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.81 and a beta of -1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.56.
Novacyt Company Profile
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:
· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation
Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only
Range of services for the life sciences industry:
· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.
