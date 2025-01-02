Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.92). Approximately 39,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 221,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.91).
Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.84. The company has a market cap of £189.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,591.67 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,016 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £5,066.88 ($6,339.94). 15.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Odyssean Investment Trust
Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.
Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.
