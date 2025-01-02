Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock to Split on Monday, January 6th

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, January 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 3rd.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ODC opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In related news, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $173,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,601.80. This represents a 14.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

