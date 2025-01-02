Old Port Advisors Buys 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,893 shares of company stock worth $93,859,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $890.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $465.77 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $861.40 and a 200-day moving average of $743.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

