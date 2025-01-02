Old Port Advisors Has $6.52 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,175,000 after buying an additional 1,438,322 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 912,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,141,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18,100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 474,775 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 383,167 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,717,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,646. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

