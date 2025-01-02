Old Port Advisors Purchases 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $447.42. 739,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.47 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

