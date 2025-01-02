Old Port Advisors Sells 195 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Diageo by 12.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 33.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,197. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

