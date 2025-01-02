Old Second Bancorp to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) announced in an 8-K filing on January 2, 2025, that it will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company indicated that these results will be made public after the market closes on January 22, 2025.

Moreover, an earnings call has been scheduled by Old Second Bancorp for Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Investors interested in participating can listen to the call by dialing 888-506-0062 and using the Entry Code: 894547. It is advised that participants dial into the provided number at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure a seamless connection.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available until January 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 and utilizing the Replay PIN: 51807.

The filing was signed by Bradley S. Adams, the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer at Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Investors and stakeholders keen on the financial performance and updates regarding the company are encouraged to mark their calendars for the upcoming announcements.

