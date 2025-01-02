Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares.
Olympus Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.
About Olympus
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Olympus
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.