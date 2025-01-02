Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 137,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 149,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

