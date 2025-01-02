Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Oracle were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.65. 2,744,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,338,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

