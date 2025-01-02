OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.74 ($4.81) and traded as high as GBX 406 ($5.03). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 404.60 ($5.01), with a volume of 206,404 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.37.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

