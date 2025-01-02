Peirce Capital Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peirce Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $892,895,000.

VTI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $289.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,673. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $232.40 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $433.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

