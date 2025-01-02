PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.92 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 21.76 ($0.27), with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £8,767.22 ($10,969.99). 49.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

