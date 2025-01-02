Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,018,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $58,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,262,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,371,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 359,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Polaris Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PII traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,131. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

