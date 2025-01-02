Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of PW opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

