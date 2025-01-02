Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CEO Buys $12,000.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,553 shares in the company, valued at $165,063.60. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Krishna Vaddi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Krishna Vaddi bought 100,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.
NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 290,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,047. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
