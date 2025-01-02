Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CEO Buys $12,000.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,553 shares in the company, valued at $165,063.60. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krishna Vaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Krishna Vaddi bought 100,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 290,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,047. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prelude Therapeutics

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.