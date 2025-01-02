Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

PBH opened at $78.09 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.