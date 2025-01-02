ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.23. 13,944,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,115,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Further Reading
