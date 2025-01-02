ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.23. 13,944,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,115,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

