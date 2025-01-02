ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 1,547,584 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 29,125.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.