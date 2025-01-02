Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) Head to Head Review

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Free Report) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Rackspace Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology $2.77 billion 0.18 -$837.80 million ($3.49) -0.63

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rackspace Technology 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventure Interactive and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $2.47, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Rackspace Technology -27.94% N/A -1.73%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

