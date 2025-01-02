Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $214.72 and traded as high as $215.10. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $213.63, with a volume of 401,322 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.77.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after buying an additional 2,260,605 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.