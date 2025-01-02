Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.88 and traded as low as C$93.28. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$93.69, with a volume of 228,085 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.24.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.98, for a total transaction of C$1,061,111.09. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.62, for a total transaction of C$42,646.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $6,459,478. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

