Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.88 and traded as low as C$93.28. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$93.69, with a volume of 228,085 shares traded.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.24.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.98, for a total transaction of C$1,061,111.09. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.62, for a total transaction of C$42,646.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,735 shares of company stock worth $6,459,478. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.