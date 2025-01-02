Reviewing Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -17.81% -15.65% -12.52% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $17.32 million 2.80 -$4.85 million ($0.13) -14.08 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.00 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares iCAD and Todos Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical.

Summary

iCAD beats Todos Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

