Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.89. 54,912,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 22,856,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 11.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

In other Rigetti Computing news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 713,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,085,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,868,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,719,864.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,235.92. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.