Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,243,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 485,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Royal Helium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
