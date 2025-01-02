Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 336.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,219. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

