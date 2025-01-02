Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Announces $0.26 — Dividend

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.
Scully Royalty Price Performance
NYSE SRL traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 13,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,130. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
