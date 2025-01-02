SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.86. SEALSQ shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 47,343,073 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAES

SEALSQ Trading Up 30.9 %

About SEALSQ

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.