Sean Kiewiet Sells 170,596 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 170,596 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,808,317.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 711,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,641.80. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sean Kiewiet sold 100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 488 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $4,884.88.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $206,048.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $65,316.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $222,001.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

