Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Freshpet stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on 12/18/2024.

Freshpet stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $160.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $790,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,351,949.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,962,175 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

