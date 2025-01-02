Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senmiao Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

