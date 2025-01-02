Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Grows By 6.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of FOSLL opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

