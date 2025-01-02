Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Increases By 9.1%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 941,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,566.3 days.

Proximus Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

