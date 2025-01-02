Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKWD. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $8,151,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $6,568,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $5,680,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $50.54 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

