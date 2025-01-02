Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
