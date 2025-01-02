Smart Powerr Corp. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Elects Board of Directors

Smart Powerr Corp. recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 26, 2024, as disclosed in a Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting, held in accordance with the Fifth Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, had a quorum present as required.

During the meeting, shareholders voted on various proposals, with the following key outcomes:

1. Election of Directors:Five individuals were elected to the Board of Directors of Smart Powerr Corp. to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the election of their successors. The elected directors and the voting results are as follows:– Guohua Ku: 1,540,273 votes cast for, 382,031 votes against, 1,905 votes withheld, and 2,948,376 broker non-votes.– Xiaoping Guo: 1,524,796 votes cast for, 397,489 votes against, 1,924 votes withheld, and 2,948,376 broker non-votes.– Yan Zhan: 1,540,273 votes cast for, 382,041 votes against, 1,895 votes withheld, and 2,948,376 broker non-votes.– Zhongli Liu: 1,561,231 votes cast for, 361,015 votes against, 1,963 votes withheld, and 2,948,376 broker non-votes.– LuLu Sun: 1,561,202 votes cast for, 361,100 votes against, 1,907 votes withheld, and 2,948,376 broker non-votes.

2. Approval and Ratification of the Appointment of Enrome LLP:

Shareholders also approved and ratified the appointment of Enrome LLP as Smart Powerr Corp.’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting breakdown for this proposal was as follows:

– For: 4,032,811 votes

– Against: 838,385 votes

– Abstain: 1,389 votes

The Form 8-K filing further indicated that the report had been duly signed on behalf of Smart Powerr Corp. by Guohua Ku, the Chief Executive Officer, on December 30, 2024. The company’s contact information and any additional details were not provided in the filing.

This article reflects the outcomes of the recent shareholders’ meeting of Smart Powerr Corp. as detailed in the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

